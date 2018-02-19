The Agenda: Black Panther delivers at box office; Solicitor says judge told him to "go light" in corruption deal

click to enlarge

Black Panther starring S.C.-native Chadwick Boseman reportedly turned in the fifth-highest opening weekend of all time, expected to clear more than $235 million over the holiday weekend. Source: Box Office Mojo

Suicide has emerged as a "critical" issue among first responders that's being publicly discussed for the first time in many contexts. Source: P&C

After a former House GOP leader earned himself a plea deal and avoided an open trial on corruption charges, the Democratic prosecutor charged with investigating corruption in the Statehouse said in a motion last week that the judge in the case told him last year to "go light on the facts" while the former rep., Rick Quinn, says Solicitor David Pascoe lied about him. Pascoe says Quinn should be sentenced again. Source: The State, P&C

The attack that resulted in Heidi Todd's last week was reportedly a random incident, according to prosecutors. Source: P&C

The P&C editorial board rightly states that the city faces an "affordability crisis" as expensive homes and apartments pop up across the area, but they don't mention that the paper's parent company Evening Post Industries initiated one of the largest waves of dense mixed use development, including an exclusive new apartment tower with studios that start at nearly $2,000. Source: P&C