Stormy Daniels will hit the stage in S.C. again soon, this time in North Myrtle Beach

Alleged Trump mistress Stormy Daniels will swing back up to South Carolina in March for two more dates of her "Making America Horny Again" tour.
Daniels will perform a total of four stage shows at Thee Dollhouse in Myrtle Beach on March 7 and 8. Guests will be able to enjoy Daniels' stage antics at 10 p.m. and 1 a.m each night.
Daniels performed a 10-minute show at the Tampa Dollhouse on Friday. The Tampa Bay Times reported
that Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, did not use the pole and did not get fully undressed. Daniels previously performed at The Trophy Club in Greenville on Jan. 20.
Dollhouse marketing director Jenny McCauley told CP
that Daniels was actually featured years ago at other Dollhouse clubs throughout the country.
"It’s just a novelty show, hun," she said. "It’s the beginning of golf season, and that’s what’s in the news right now."
Daniels has recently been catapulted back into national headlines after President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, told The New York Times that
he paid Daniels $130,000 in "a private transaction" that did not involve funds from the Trump Organization or the campaign.
Daniels said that an affair between her and Trump happened after First Lady Melania Trump gave birth to the couple’s son, Barron, in 2006.
McCauley says several customers have called the club reminiscing about Daniels' previous appearances.
"They said, 'We have our picture from years ago!' and I said, 'Good for you!'" she added.
Daniels will also be performing at the Solid Gold Club, part of the Dollhouse family, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. after blessing Myrtle Beach.
The cover charge at Thee Dollhouse in Myrtle Beach will remain the same: $15 for those over 21, and $20 for the 18 to 21 crowd.