The Agenda: Graham says White House aide is an extremist; SCANA considered cutting rates

As Dominion Energy presses S.C. lawmakers on the urgent need to take over SCANA, a new suitor for state-owned Santee Cooper for $15.9 billion. Both went up for sale after the nuclear project they ran together failed last year. Source: The State

Meanwhile, P&C reports that SCANA considered cutting rates by nearly 10 percent before it agreed to enter proceedings to be bought by Dominion. Source: P&C

After this week's school shooting in Florida, State Superintendent Molly Spearman says that the lack of school resource officers at every school in the state is a funding issue. Source: WIS-TV

President Donald Trump, in a message delivered a day after 17 people were gunned down at a Florida high school, avoided discussing guns at all, instead opting to ask Americans to "answer hate with love, answer cruelty with kindness." Source: AP

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham lashed out at White House aide Stephen Miller yesterday, pointing to Miller as an extremist on immigration after unnamed White House sources criticized Graham over ongoing negotiations in the Senate on an immigration reform bill. Miller, a former aide to Sen. Jeff Sessions, was likely the White House figure that set up the meeting during which conservative Republicans submarined Graham's initial bipartisan immigration deal and Trump reportedly derided non-white nations as "shithole countries." Source: McClatchy, P&C, NY Post



In an interview with Quintin Washington, Charleston County School Board Chairman Kate Darby seems to confirm plans to build a North Charleston football stadium that will cost around $34 million. Source: Quintin Washington



