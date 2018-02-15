The Agenda: N. Chs. stadium costs balloon to over $30M; West Ashley rep. proposes abortion restrictions

click to enlarge Google Street View

Charleston schools secretly bought land off West Montague for $11.5 million

$34 million: The new price tag for a consolidated North Charleston football stadium after originally being budgeted for $14 million. $11.5 million was recently spent in secret to buy property for the project. A similar project in Mt. Pleasant is predicted to cost $16.5 million, double it's original budget. Source: P&C

Cindi Scoppe column in The State: "Of course Rick Quinn shouldn’t go to prison"

Charleston GOP state Rep. Lin Bennett has filed a bill to outlaw abortion after 12 weeks using the safest and most common method. Source: The State

Investigators testified yesterday that the teen charged with fatally shooting his father and a student at Townville Elementary School in 2016 discussed a deadly attack over Instagram messages in the days before the incident. Source: Greenville News

Police are calling initial looks at the teen charged with the Florida school shooting that killed 17 yesterday say his social media activity "very disturbing." Yesterday's mass murder was the 18th school shooting this year. Source: CNN

Dominion Energy has pulled ads marketing its proposed takeover of SCANA after state senators, who say they need more time to consider the deal, criticized the advertising. Source: P&C