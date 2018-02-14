FBI offering $10,000 reward for information on missing 4-year-old Johns Island girl

click to enlarge
Courtesy of the Charleston Police Department
Four-year-old Heidi Todd from Johns Island was reported missing on Feb. 13. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her recovery.
The Charleston Police Department says that the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for "information leading to the recovery" of Heidi Todd, a four-year-old girl who was reported missing on Johns Island Tuesday afternoon.
Those with information can all a 24-hour tip line at 843-619-6123.
Investigators described the "possible person of interest" she may be with as a skinny Hispanic male with short hair, dressed in all gray, between the ages of 25 and 30.
Todd's father, a member of the Coast Guard who was out of town in training, is now with the mother, according to Mayor John Tecklenburg, who briefed the public with interim police chief Jerome Taylor on Wednesday afternoon.
Todd's mother was attacked at her home by "an unwanted guest" and taken to the hospital.
Taylor said that police are continuing their search throughout a nearby lake. Police and firefighters began searching for Todd around 2985 Sweetleaf Lane yesterday night.
"Investigators are trying to determine how long she has been missing," according to a statement by police spokesman Charles Francis.
Todd was last seen wearing pink pants and a blue shirt, according to Live 5 News
A SLED spokesperson said that an Amber Alert has not been issued due to the lack of information on the adult that could be with her.