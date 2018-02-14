Behold this week's flawless 'City & Paper' parody cover for SEWE 2018

If at first you thought your eyes were deceiving you when you grabbed your morning coffee today, you weren't seeing things. As we gear up to be overrun by puppies of all shapes and costs, this week's City Paper
is a loving parody of our friends at Garden & Gun
, as Editor Kinsey Gidick put it
, "tinged with a little jealousy."
In our pages this week, we've got riffs on G&G
's tear-jerking pet essays
, dead simple two ingredient cocktails
, conversations with horses
, and did we mention dogs
?
But before you dig in to read about Charleston's 'Hyggenauts,'
gaze upon this week's cover. If you can believe it, that dog doesn't actually smoke a pipe or wear a driving cap; all the glory to Art Director Scott Suchy for that.
click to enlarge
-
Scott Suchy/Charleston City Paper photoillustration