A public wake for Muhiyidin d'Baha is set for Wednesday, funeral on Thursday

Muhiyidin d'Baha at a January 2016 press conference advocating against the release of former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, who shot an unarmed Walter Scott in the back in April 2015.

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects to late activist Muhiyidin d'Baha can do so at a number of open events this week.A public wake will be held onat the Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston. The viewing will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the wake and a public comments section from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.A public funeral is scheduled the day after, on, at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church also in North Charleston at 12 p.m.D'Baha, born Muhiyidin Moye, was a prominent and energetic Black Lives Matter activist known for his focus on issues of education, transportation and structural racism. The 32-year-old was fatally shot in the thigh in the early hours of Tues., Feb. 6 during a visit to New Orleans. A suspect has still not been identified.The burial following Thursday's funeral will be kept private per the family's wishes, according to a Facebook post by Thomas Dixon, a local activist and candidate for mayor of North Charleston in 2019.At a drum circle memorial in Hampton Park over the weekend, a traditional African ceremony was announced for, Feb. 17 across from McLeod Plantation on James Island. Starting at noon, attendees were asked to wear white, and bring fruits and gifts as a way "to cross the spirit over because of the tragic death that has happened."