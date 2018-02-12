The Agenda: School district secretly buys N. Chs. land; Quinn avoids jail time; Utilities push back on solar expansion

click to enlarge

$11.5 million: The amount Charleston County Schools will pay for a plot of land off West Montague after making the decision behind closed doors without notifying the public on January 31. Previously, CARTA paid $8.5 million to improve the same land years ago as part of a failed attempt to build a transportation hub in the area and sold it to a private company for $6.5 million in 2014. Source: P&C

Jelani Cobb has a column in remembrance of Muhiyidin d'Baha in The New Yorker: "The Life and Death of a Black Lives Matter Activist"

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will hold a public meeting in Columbia on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of drilling off the S.C. coast. The Coastal Conservation League is organizing to bring Charleston residents to the Midlands for $3 per person. Source: The State, P&C

$56 million: The cost of overdoses to S.C. hospitals in 2016, an MUSC study shows. Source: P&C

Utilities are fighting against a proposal to lift the cap on the amount of solar energy that S.C. residents can generate. Their reason? They're saying fewer S.C. customers buying energy from them would cut into their profits, in turn raising power bills for non-solar residents. Source: The State

Ignoring calls for former Rep. Rick Quinn (R-Columbia) to serve time in prison after pleading guilty to misconduct in office last year, Quinn was sentenced to two years of probation, ordered to pay a fine and do community service. His father Richard, who runs a communications firm with top S.C. political clients including the sitting governor and CofC president, received immunity as part of a plea deal his son struck last year, but today the judge ordered the business to also pay a fine and restitution. Source: P&C

Emails unearthed by the P&C give a glimpse into the apparent agreement between a state trial lawyer group and the business operated by the Quinns. Source: P&C