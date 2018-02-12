Mick Mulvaney on taking over as top Trump wrangler: "I don't want that job"

Former S.C. Congressman Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday
that he doesn't want to become White House chief of staff, and we can't blame him.
Late last week, as details emerged about who among the West Wing top brass, including Chief of Staff Mike Kelly, knew that one of President Donald Trump's top aides was accused of serial spousal abuse, the New York Times reported
that Trump had begun asking friends what they think about Mulvaney. First-hand confirmation of the president's thirst for validation had not apparently reached the former Upstate congressman by Sunday, when he told "Face the Nation" he hasn't talked to anyone about taking the job. "You'd think that maybe someone would have mentioned it to me," Mulvaney yukked.
Trump has already given Mulvaney his rose twice since taking office, calling him up to lead both the Office of Management and Budget and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, so it wouldn't be surprising for Mulvaney's name to be top of mind for POTUS.
The fast-talking Mulvaney has also proven an efficient advocate for whatever policies the president's advisor of the week is whispering in his ear. Since taking over at the CFPB, an agency ostensibly created to guard against business exploitation, Mulvaney has already frozen investigations of payday lenders
and credit reporting
companies.
Regardless of whether Mulvaney has "talked" to anyone in the inner rings of Trumpland about taking over as the president's closest adviser, he certainly knows his marching orders. After a week that included not one, but two Trump aides resigning over allegations of abuse, Mulvaney told Fox News
that a tweet by the president sympathizing with lives "destroyed by a mere allegation" was not referring to the aides, but rather to "[Trump] friend Steve Wynn," who has also been fighting
misconduct allegations for weeks.
After Kelly aide Rob Porter resigned over allegations that he physically and emotionally abused two ex-wives, Trump said he wished Porter "a wonderful career,"
pointing out that Porter "says he's innocent, and I think you have to remember that."