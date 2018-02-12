Darius Rucker among guests for Homeless to Hope benefit concert in March

"Homelessness relates so directly to the issue of affordable housing in our community, because if you don’t have a reasonably priced place for people to stay ... you’re not going to be able to fix the issue of homelessness," Tecklenburg said.
The mayor supported a $20 million affordable housing bond approved by voters in a November referendum.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported in December that homelessness in South Carolina dropped 22.9 percent from 2016. One80 place, a local non-profit that operates a shelter in the peninsula, operates 160 beds that are
full most every night," according to spokesperson Amy Wilson.
The South Carolina Council Interagency Council on Homelessness counted about 385 total homeless people, sheltered or unsheltered, in Charleston County in a report released in August. 121 of them were veterans.
"I bring that number up because that’s a number we can deal with," he added.Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Hank thanked Tecklenburg for spearheading the event.
"Homelessness does not know boundaries," Hank said. "Homelessness is a regional issue. We need regional leadership."
When asked about the number of homeless people in Charleston who are cited for loitering or other offenses directly related to their circumstances, Mayor Tecklenburg pointed to the success of homeless court at One80 Place.
"Our express purpose is to enforce the law but to do so compassionately," Tecklenburg said. "I can assure you [Judge Joseph Mendelsohn] is very compassionate, but there are instances where someone who is experiencing homelessness also violates the law, and they do need to be ticketed when appropriate."