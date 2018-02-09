The Agenda: Orangeburg Massacre 50 years later; Pause Johns Island building?; Amtrak sued

Cecil Williams

From Scarred Justice: no one was held accountable for three shooting deaths in '68

Yesterday, 50 years later, survivors of the Orangeburg Massacre remembered the 1968 incident in which S.C. state troopers shot 27 people protesting a segregated bowling alley in Orangeburg, S.C., killing three teenagers. "Apology and regret is not sufficient to heal the wounds," said Cleveland Sellers, who was among those shot. Cleveland's son Bakari Sellers, a former S.C. House rep and CNN commentator, compared the event to an untreated wound that "never heals." Source: SC Radio, P&C

Mayor John Tecklenburg is reportedly prepared to ask city council to hit pause on development on Johns Island for six months. Councilman Bill Moody, who has served on council since 2012 on the proposal, "Moratoriums are another word for bad leadership." Source: P&C

The area's first Mandarin Chinese immersion program is now enrolling students in Berkeley County. Source: P&C

A disagreement over how to pay the lieutenant governor may hold up gov primaries this year as the legislature tries to decide how best to handle a 2012 constitutional amendment that made the gov. and lt. gov. jointly-elected. Source: P&C, AP

The wife of the conducter killed in last weekend's Amtrak crash near Columbia is suing Amtrak, alleging negligence that contributed to his death. Cleanup at the site of the crash, which killed two and injured over 100, may take months. Source: AP, P&C

The state Office of Regulatory Staff is asking for information about how much Dominion Energy is spending to lobby and advertise its bid to buy SCANA in the wake of the failure of the company's VC Summer nuclear plant expansion. Source: AP

P&C editorial: "No one should be surprised that the Legislature this week picked lawmakers’ relatives for judgeships and a seat on a college board of trustees. It’s business as usual. But that doesn’t make it right."