Charleston International will add non-stop service to Austin and Trenton in April

Photo via Charleston International Airport/Facebook
Frontier Airlines has added non-stop service to two new cities ahead of its service launch on Feb. 20.
Flights to the Trenton-Mercer Airport will begin on April 8, while planes heading to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are expected to take off on April 10.
The two new cities are in addition to the three non-stop destinations — Chicago, Denver, and Philadelphia — that the low-cost airline announced in September
. Flights to Denver and Philadelphia will begin on Feb. 20, while service to Chicago O'Hare is expected to start on May 11.
The Denver-based airline, though certainly priced below average market rate, has been the source of a range of complaints regarding low quality customer service and hidden fees for luggage.
The new announcement
brings the total number of non-stop services from CHS to 27 airports and 23 cities. In contrast, Chicago O'Hare offers 126 daily direct flights to 60 international destinations, according to their website
.
“We are committed to making flying affordable for everyone and to be adding new service here before our first flights have even departed speaks to the early support of the community and our partners here at the Charleston Airport," said Frontier Airlines spokesman Scott Fisher. "With these two new flights, we will now offer low-cost, nonstop flights to five great destinations.”
You can purchase tickets from Charleston International to the new destinations ahead of their maiden flights here
. Introductory fares start at $39.
Charleston International Airport announced a record of nearly 4 million passengers in 2017.