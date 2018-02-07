The Agenda: Amtrak crash; FBI had data needed to stop Roof gun purchase; Trump responds to Townville student

click to enlarge Flickr user antischokke

An Amtrak train collided with a stationary CSX train outside of Columbia early Sunday morning, killing two and injuring over 100 people. It's at least the third Amtrak accident in the last several weeks and the worst in S.C. since a 2005 accident triggered a massive chemical spill in Graniteville, S.C. Source: NYT, The State

The FBI had the information it needed to halt Dylann Roof from buying the gun he used to kill nine at Emanuel AME, the P&C reports, highlighting the insulated nature of much of the crime data. Source: P&C

Congressman Trey Gowdy was on Face the Nation yesterday and explained why he announced last week that he'll opt against running for re-election later this year. Source: Face the Nation

President Donald Trump responded to a letter from seven-year old Ava Olsen whose friend Jacob was the boy killed when a 14-year old opened fire on Townville Elementary School. Source: WaPo

Last week, the Democratic candidates for governor (Phil Noble, James Smith, and Marguerite Willis) squared off in the first debate ahead of the party primary this summer. Source: P&C