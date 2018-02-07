Police report reveals response to shooting of local activist Muhiyidin d'Baha
His sister said he left Charleston in December "just to get away for a while"
by Adam Manno
Feb 7, 2018
Dustin Waters
Muhiyidin d'Baha at a January 2016 press conference advocating against the release of former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager.
There was no suspect in sight when authorities responded to the fatal shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin d'Baha early Tuesday morning.
Officers arrived at 1900 Bienville Street at about 1:30 a.m. to a mountain bike "covered in blood" on the opposite side of where d'Baha lay bleeding, according to a report released by the New Orleans Police Department on Wednesday morning.
"We can confirm that an adult black male, identified as Mr. Muhiydin Moye, sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh in a shooting incident that occurred shortly before 1:30am on Feb. 6," said NOPD spokesman Beau Tidwell. "He was transported to a hospital and subsequently died of his wounds. The incident is the subject of an active and ongoing investigation."
A nearby traffic camera that pointed to the scene was observed at 2000 Bienville Street, according to the report.
Kim Duncan, d'Baha's sister, says that her brother had left Charleston in December "just to get away for a while," according to The Charleston Chronicle, an African-American newspaper in Charleston.
D'Baha — whose legal name was Muhiyidin Elamin Moye — was a respected social justice activist known for his strong and vocal stances against police brutality and discrimination.
Though he was covered extensively by Charleston media, his name rose to national prominence following an incident at the College of Charleston in which he jumped over police tape to try to tear down a Confederate battle flag being waved at a protest. The protest was in response to a talk by activist Bree Newsome at the Sottile Theater.
Newsome is best known for a similar feat, in which she climbed up the flagpole outside of the Statehouse in Columbia and took down a Confederate battle flag. On Wednesday morning, she tweeted that she was "still without words."
Still without words. Waiting for more news & details. Thoughts & prayers to his family and community https://t.co/6huUYswMwf