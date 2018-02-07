Here's how you can help the family of activist Muhiyidin d'Baha

click to enlarge
Paul Bowers file photo
Muhiyidin d'Baha (center) was an early voice for the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston following the 2015 killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer.
Before we even heard about the death of Muhiyidin d'Baha on Tuesday afternoon, friends and supporters of his work in the local community were already offering up financial backing to help family members affected by his death.
Since yesterday, more than $20,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe
set up by Camille Weaver, d'Baha's niece, much of that in small increments from just over 500 donors.
You can donate to the GoFundMe now.
From the early response of support, Weaver posted on the crowdfunding site that her family is "beyond appreciative for the outpouring of love and support we’ve received," saying 'Moya,' as he's also known, "was a light and he will shine on forever."
Weaver says she'll be passing the money raised on to Kimberli Duncan, Muhiyidin's sister. Duncan said the fight against injustice was her brother's "personal battle," according to a report by The Root
from a Tuesday evening vigil at North Charleston City Hall.
New Orleans police told City Paper
today that d'Baha died following a gunshot wound to the thigh early Tuesday morning while riding his bike.