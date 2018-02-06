The Agenda: Bag ban coming to Mt. Pleasant?; A tsunami no no; More details of fatal Amtrak crash

click to enlarge Flickr user velkr0

Both Folly Beach and the Isle of Palms have instituted restrictions on plastic bags

The Town of Mount Pleasant could soon propose banning single-use plastic bags and foam containers, becoming the largest municipality in S.C. to do so. Source: P&C

Weather reporting service Accuweather reportedly notified its users this morning that a monthly Tsunami Warning test was an actual advisory. There was no Tsunami Warning. Source: P&C, NWS

A monthly Tsunami Warning test was issued around 830 am by @NWS_NTWC . We have been notified that some users received this test message as an actual Tsunami Warning. A Tsunami Warning is not in effect. Repeat, a Tsunami Warning is not in effect #chswx #gawx #savwx #scwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) February 6, 2018

Investigators are releasing more details on the weekend train collision that killed two Amtrak employees in the train's lead engine car. NTSB said yesterday that signals in the area were not operating at the time because they were being upgraded in an ongoing effort to prevent crashes like the one Sunday. Source: P&C

A special prosecutor charged with investigating corruption in the Statehouse is reportedly pushing for former S.C. Rep. Rick Quinn to actually confess to the crime to which he pleaded guilty in December. If Quinn won't admit to any willful violation of law, Pascoe says he'll ask the court to set aside Quinn's guilty plea. Source: The State

Republican candidate for governor Catherine Templeton, accused recently of being a Confederate sympathizer after she told Bob Jones students that the Civil War wasn't fought over slavery, has hired Mark Powell as her communications director. Powell is a veteran of Attorney General Alan Wilson's office and other S.C. campaigns. Source: AP

Girl Scouts in Georgia are pushing to rename the cable span bridge over the Savannah River for Juliette Gordon Low, the group's founder. It's currently named for Eugene Talmadge, the state's segregationist govenror between 1933 and 1942. Source: AP

WaPo opinion: "President Trump should nominate Trey Gowdy for the 4th Circuit"