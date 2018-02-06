Tuesday, February 6, 2018

RiverDogs offering new 'unlimited' subscription ticket package for 2018 season

'Rover' subscribers get unlimited tickets to Monday-Thursday games

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, Feb 6, 2018 at 1:36 PM

Starting tomorrow, baseball fans in Charleston can pay $19.99 per month for unlimited tickets to Monday-Thursday games at The Joe as part of the RiverDogs' new 'Rover' subscription packages.

The monthly subscription fee gives R-Dogs fans access to all weekday promotional nights, including the ever-popular Thirsty Thursday party night on Doby's Deck. They are available at riverdogs.com/rover.

Rover subscribers can also access all their tickets on their mobile devices, which means they won't have to deal with long lines at the box office if they show up close to game time. Subscriptions can be canceled at any time; a full season would include general admission or standing room tickets to 36 home games.

The introduction of the Rover tickets mark the second year in a row the RiverDogs have tried a new approach to get butts in seats. Last year, the RiverDogs introduced the new Riley Park Club, aiming at drawing fans looking for a more high-end game experience.

Of course, paying a monthly fee for a product is becoming more common for many consumers, a fact not lost on the RiverDogs front office. In a press release today, they're calling Rover packages "a new binge-worthy option this summer at The Joe."

I think we've seen stranger things at the Joe anyway.


