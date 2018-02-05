Monday, February 5, 2018
CARTA stop at Mary Street will be closed for 10 days starting today
Passengers are encouraged to use the Transit Mall (43) stop instead
by Adam Manno
on Mon, Feb 5, 2018 at 1:04 PM
The CARTA bus stop on Mary Street will be closed for 10 days starting today.
The transit authority says that maintenance work at the Charleston Visitors Center is responsible for the temporary transportation interruption at the stop, which is nestled between King and Meeting streets.
Passengers are encouraged to use the Transit Mall stop (number 43) until the Mary Street stop is re-opened.
