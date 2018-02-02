An iPad shut down the Charleston airport this morning, forcing evacuation

An indiscernible iPad was responsible for a two-hour flight delay and evacuation at the Charleston International Airport while the bomb squad examined the "suspicious package" Friday morning.
Airport Exec. Director Paul Campbell spoke to the media this morning about a suspicious package the caused an evacuation of the security checkpoint and ticketing. The incident is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/39RZqFt4dK— CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) February 2, 2018
"We moved the people 350 yards away from the device. The EMT responded, we had fire trucks on site, so everybody did a really great job this morning," Campbell said.
Charleston Airport just evacuated pic.twitter.com/OZzaUYW9hk— c a campbell (@seabrookcac) February 2, 2018
"Everything's back to normal now," she said
Airport operations are resuming. Expect lines as we work to get you travels under way today. Please check your flight status with your airline. Thank you for your patience.— CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) February 2, 2018
Charleston airport evacuated. pic.twitter.com/9EBVVPaTqW— Ginger Gregory (@ginger434) February 2, 2018