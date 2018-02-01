Thursday, February 1, 2018

Trey Gowdy is leaving Congress and so is his hair

Trey Clips

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Feb 1, 2018 at 2:03 PM

After Congressman Trey Gowdy's announcement yesterday that he'll leave Congress, the well-wishes from friends started pouring in, lamenting their colleague's career change. (One Charleston candidate for governor took it a step further trying to curry favor with a suddenly-in-the-news Upstate conservative.)

But you know what went under-examined in all the tweets, stories, and press releases? Trey Gowdy's hair's departure from politics.
As we speak today, I have a tab open to C-Span's Gowdy reference page, where I'd been preparing to thoroughly catalog the Congressman from Spartanburg's follicle journey through eight years on the Hill. But, I should've known, my work had already been done for me.

Yesterday upon the Gowdy news, as if someone already had a desktop folder full of Gowdy fan photos, The Daily Show posted some 16 distinct hairstyles Gowdy's donned over the years. Thanks, Daily Show staff and hat-tip to Will Folks.

These are all great, but let's not forget the congressman's Windy Gap look, courtesy his buddy U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.


