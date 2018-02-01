Trey Gowdy is leaving Congress and so is his hair

Publisher of James Dobson, the anti-gay founder of Focus on the Family, releasing Tim Scott and Trey Gowdy's book

Scott and Gowdy book to show a model for "seeking true reconciliation"

Indivisible, a book announced this week by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Congressman Trey Gowdy about "how different races, life experiences, and pathways can lead to a deep friendship," shares the same publisher as a controversial psychologist and Christian leader who has made a career rallying religious conservatives against LGBT and women's reproductive rights.

By Sam Spence

The Battery