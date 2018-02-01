The Agenda: Gowdy won't run again; Vicious flu season; Controversial medians

click to enlarge House Oversight Committee

Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-Greenville) looks poised to take over the chairmanship of the House Oversight Committee

S.C. House lawmakers voted yesterday to stop payments to SCANA that were previously earmarked to pay for the failed VC Summer nuclear expansion. If the Senate passes the same measure, Gov. Henry McMaster has said he'd sign the bill. Source: P&C

State worker morale is at an all-time low, advocates have said. About 75 percent of S.C. government employees earn less than $41,000 each year. Source: The State

Congressman Trey Gowdy, the former S.C. and U.S. prosecutor who was first elected to Congress in 2011, says he won't run for re-election and will leave politics when his term is up. Some have speculated that he'd one day seek a federal judgeship, but word from his colleague U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is that he's not seeking one at this time. Gowdy, who oversaw the Benghazi select committee said in the past that he'd likely see opposition in his confirmation. Source: The State

A third Democrat has announced their intention to run for governor. Attorney Marguerite Willis of Florence joined the fray yesterday. Source: P&C

38: The number of people who have died from the flu so far this season in S.C. Source: P&C

Some very controversial medians are slated to be built after all in Mount Pleasant along Coleman Boulevard. Source: P&C