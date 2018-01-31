Citadel president denounces "abhorrent racist statements" posted on social media

click to enlarge
A social media post featuring "racist statements" by a Citadel student inspired a reaction by college leadership Wednesday morning.
The military college did not include the post in its statement, but the Snapchat
Citadel president John W. Rosa said the racist Snapchat post "represents the exact opposite of The Citadel's core values."
selfie began making the rounds on social media early Wednesday morning
.
The caption on the photo says, "Fucking [expletive] just stole my friend's bike who lent it to me to go rock climbing dt. Srry [sic] to sound racist just really pissed rn."
The poster also wrote, "That's the citadel [sic] for you."
Citadel president Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa released a statement Wednesday morning distancing the values of the college from the words contained the post.
"This morning I became aware of a disturbing social media post, which included abhorrent racist statements. These statements represent the exact opposite of The Citadel’s core values of Honor, Duty and Respect that we teach and expect from the entire Citadel family," Rosa said.
The college will continue to investigate the incident, according to the statement.
"We will learn from this incident and continue our work, which is critical to our institution," Rosa said.
Citadel officials confirmed the man in the Snapchat photo to be a Citadel student. Disciplinary action will be considered after the investigation is completed.