Catherine Templeton calls The State 'FAKE NEWS' after copy desk error

Mt. Pleasant attorney and S.C. gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton took yet another page out of President Trump's book Tuesday morning when she called out The State
after a copy desk error.
The Columbia newspaper meant to print a photo of Catherine Heigel to accompany an Associated Press wire story about the former Department of Health and Environmental Control director's new role as head of the Carolina Water Service. A law firm hired by the private utility claims that Heigel is not breaking state law by taking a job at a company she regulated and fined as head of DHEC.
Despite the fact that both Heigel and Templeton share a first name, and that their thumbnails look similar, Templeton insisted that the error must have been made on purpose.
"FAKE NEWS," Templeton tweeted. "The State, even accused by other media outlets of being in McMaster/Quinn pocket, has put my face on an article about an ethics question that isn't about me, has nothing to do w/me, & I haven't even read!!"
The tirade was hashtagged #WhyWeFight.
Brian Tolley, executive director at The State
, clarified the nature of the mistake to The Post & Courier
.
"Publishing errors on purpose is neither journalism nor much of a business strategy," he said. "A night copy desk person, moving a little too quickly, added the wrong photo to the print version of the story, and it wasn't caught before going to press. We regret the error, and as is our policy, will correct it in the next edition."
At least they didn't use a picture of Katherine Heigl
.