Best of Charleston 2018 voting is now open!

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Posted by Sam Spence on Wed, Jan 31, 2018 at 6:24 PM

Alright, we've tallied the nominations and had a few cups of coffee. It's time to decide the Best of Charleston 2018.

Voting is open TODAY through February 23, 2018. Cast your ballot right now at BestofCharleston.net.

As always, we've got over 1,000 local businesses, people, and events nominated in hundreds of categories to compile the definitive list of this year's Best of Charleston.

You can visit BestofCharleston.net to get started now, or jump to your favorite section and start voting:
>> Eating and Drinking
>> Shops, Wares, and Services
>> Recreation, Health, and Beauty
>> Attractions and City Living
>> Culture, Arts, and Entertainment
>> News and the Media
>> Politics and Public Affairs

Are you a local business vying to be crowned in #BOC18? Check out our social media kit to help you improve your chances!

Thanks so much to thousands of you for nominating your local favorites and making Best of Charleston the most comprehensive local list every year.

