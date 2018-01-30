Tuesday, January 30, 2018

The Agenda: S.C. Secretary of State wants to slow review of gerrymandering; Haley defended against rumor mill

Hammond signs on to Republican amicus brief

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, Jan 30, 2018 at 12:15 PM

Hammond
  • File photo
  • Hammond

Secretary of State Mark Hammond, who is charged with certifying electoral votes in S.C. elections, is joining with other Republican secretaries of state to slow the review of Pennsylvania congressional districts that the state's Supreme Court have said are unconstitutional. Hammond has held his seat since 2003. Source: P&C

As a customer that pays millions for electricity in S.C. each year, the federal government says it wants to weigh in on Dominion Power's plans to acquire SCANA. Source: P&C

The woman who was rear ended by the car she says was driven by state Sen. Paul Campbell has reached a confidential settlement in the case, avoiding a possible public hearing on civil charges where she could claim damages and discuss details of the incident, the criminal details of which are still working their way through the court system. Source: P&C

S.C. House members will get a primer in sexual harrassment laws on Thursday, the speaker says. Source: P&C

Reuters headline, dateline Seoul: "U.S. Washer Tariffs Put Samsung, LG Supply Chains Through the Wringer"

NYT column reacting to last week's controversy over extramarital affair implications cited in 'Fire and Fury': "The Slut-Shaming of Nikki Haley"

Also, from Refinery 29: "Stop Saying The Women In Trump's Administration Must Be Sleeping With Him"


