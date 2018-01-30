Gov. Henry McMaster really wants you to stand for the anthem before the Super Bowl

click to enlarge
Trump loyalist and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a statewide proclamation
today urging people to stand during the national anthem before Sunday's Super Bowl.
McMaster points to the 417,000 veterans who call the Palmetto State home, and to "The Star Spangled Banner" lyrics celebrating the "historic victory won by brave Americans," as a reason why you should put the chicken wings down and pay attention to Pink's vocal (and maybe physical?) acrobatics.
“Standing for the national anthem recognizes and honors the sacrifice of generations of men and women who have chosen to serve in the United States Armed Forces,” McMaster said in a statement. “I ask that all South Carolinians show the world our state’s resolute commitment to supporting our troops by standing for the national anthem wherever you watch the Super Bowl with your loved ones this Sunday.”
The proclamation is likely a response to anti-police brutality protests by athletes. Such protests have become common in major sporting events since 2016, when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during pre-season games.
Protests reached a peak after President Donald Trump called for the firing of any players who choose to kneel.
Police officers killed 1,147 people in 2017, according to data from Mapping Police Violence
. Twenty-seven percent of those killed were black, though African-Americans represent only 13 percent of the U.S. population. Similarly, 21 percent of those killed were Hispanic as compared to 17 percent of the U.S. population.
The governor's office did not immediately respond to questions about how citizens should pay their respects to a televised flag, and whether or not they have any data on Super Bowl consumer behavior.
