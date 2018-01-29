The Agenda: Ex-DHEC director now working for polluter; Graham "sure" of inquiry into Trump order on Mueller

click to enlarge SCDHEC

Former S.C. DHEC Director Catherine Heigel

Protesters gathered outside an event in Greenville on Friday to tell Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, to listen to "local women" rather than political insiders, they say. Source: Greenville News

As pressure mounts on Republicans in Congress to make good on campaign promises, one moderate S.C. Democrat is hoping to flip an Upstate district he nearly won in a special election last year. Source: P&C

Six months ago, Catherine Heigel was working as the state's top public health advocate. Today, she's starting a job with one of the companies she used to regulate, a turn in the revolving door of S.C. politics that the company says is 100% legal. Source: P&C, AP

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday's bombshell that President Trump ordered the firing of special prosecutor Robert Meuller: "I’m sure that there will be an investigation around whether or not President Trump did try to fire Mr. Mueller."

South Carolina doctors accused of sexual misconduct are often handled in secret, the P&C has found, including cases that result in doctors' licenses being revoked. Source: P&C