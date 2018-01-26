The Agenda: Chs. schools predicts shortfall made worse by tax break; Chamber urges caution on nuclear review; Haley calls rumors "disgusting"

click to enlarge City of North Charleston

$43.5 million: The looming budget shortfall Charleston schools foresee, exacerbated in part by a 2006 law that prevents some property tax revenues from flowing to local schools. Source: P&C

A judge ruled a breath test administered to State Sen. Paul Campbell before he was charged with DUI was ruled inadmissable yesterday. Campbell, was charged with DUI on Nov. 4 when the car he was in rear-ended another car on I-26. In the course of the accident and traffic stop, during which Campbell identified himself to the car which was hit with his Senate business card, there was a dispute over whether he was driving and his defense attorney Andy Savage has argued troopers failed to follow the law. Campbell is also the CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. Source: P&C

The S.C. Chamber of Commerce, which advocates on behalf of big businesses in S.C., is urging politicians to pump the brakes on a plan to halt utility payments and review the law that allowed SCANA and Santee Cooper after the companies bilked state customers for billions to pay for a nuclear plant abruptly pulling the plug mid-construction last year. Source: P&C, The State

Ivanka Trump is visiting Greenville today along with several members of the Upstate and S.C. congressional delegation to discuss expanding the child tax credit. Source: AP

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was asked about a rumored affair between her and Donald Trump during a 40-minute interview for Politico's "Women Rule" podcast. She dismissed the speculation initiated in Michael Wolff's salacious "Fire and Fury" West Wing tell-all, calling the rumors "disgusting" and "highly offensive." Source: Politico