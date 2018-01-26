Milling and paving of Spring and Cannon streets to start on Monday

click to enlarge Photo via Google Maps

Spring Street.

The milling and paving of Spring and Cannon streets will impact traffic and parking for six days starting on Mon. Jan. 29.The weather forecast will finally meet S.C. Department of Transportation standards, according to the city, which means that the previously postponed work on Cannonborough-Elliotborough's main roads can begin."During the milling and paving operations, one lane of eastbound traffic on Cannon Street and one lane of westbound traffic on Spring Street will remain open," according to a statement from the city. "Due to the narrowness of the streets, this traffic will be diverted into the parking lanes. Therefore, on-street parking will not be available on Spring or Cannon Streets until the work is completed."Work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and last six days. The schedule, and what's allowed on the roads, will vary daily.A copy of the work schedule is shown below.No parking on Spring Street.Spring Street: Milling south side.No parking on both Cannon and Spring Streets.Spring Street: Paving south side.Cannon Street: Milling north side.No parking on both Cannon and Spring Streets.Spring Street: Milling north side.Cannon Street: Paving north side.No parking on Spring Street until pavement markings are in place.No parking on Cannon Street.Spring Street: Paving north side.Cannon Street: Milling south side.No parking on Cannon Street until pavement markings are in place.No parking on Spring Street within work zone. As pavement markings are installed, parking will be opened.Cannon Street: Finish milling south side. Begin paving south side.Spring Street: Complete pavement markings. Intersection work may be completed as needed.Cannon Street: Finish paving south side. Intersection work may be completed as needed.No parking on Cannon Street within work zone. As pavement markings are installed, parking will be opened.