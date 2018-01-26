Forbes ranks Charleston's MUSC, Blackbaud among America's best employers for diversity

-
Image via TheDigitel/Flickr
Forbes, better known these days as the magazine adult film star Stormy Daniels allegedly used to spank President Donald Trump
, has ranked Charleston's own Medical University of South Carolina at number 53 on its first ever list of America's Best Employers for Diversity.
MUSC comes in just ahead of Michigan State University in Lansing. The medical school is ranked six out of 20 in the education category.
Blackbaud, a software company headquartered in Daniel Island, came in at number 207.
The two are the only employers in South Carolina that made the cut.
The 250-company list was compiled based on an independent survey of 30,000 employees working for companies with 1,000 or more employees
"The employees were not consulted via their employers but anonymously through several online panels," according to Forbes
. "By doing so, the employee could openly state his/her opinion, avoiding any influence from their employer."
Company scores were based on four key metrics: employee recommendations, public perception scores, percentages of women in executive and board positions, and key performance indicators such as the existence of a diversity office or position, according to a statement released by MUSC.
“Diversity has become a business imperative, because it makes businesses better places and richer in every sense of the word,” said Forbes leadership editor Fred Allen. “We hope that by introducing the definitive listing honoring the top performers we will stir discussion of the importance of diversity and inclusion and reinforce employers’ determination to do the best at it they can.”
MUSC has eight diversity officers — one for the university, one for the health system, and six for each individual college.
“We take great pride in this recognition from Forbes because it acknowledges noteworthy progress toward achieving one of the five goals of our strategy for the future – to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion,” said MUSC president David J. Cole in a statement.
The top five spots were snagged by financial services company Northern Trust, the Smithsonian Institute, Levy Restaurants, software company Intuit, and Harvard University.