Gov. Henry McMaster to deliver State of the State address tonight at 7 p.m.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announces a statewide public education campaign to combat the opioid epidemic on Jan. 8, 2018.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will deliver his first State of the State address since ascending to the governorship Wednesday at 7 p.m. on SCETV.The governor is expected to address a joint assembly at the S.C. House chambers in Columbia after a pretty busy day.He was scheduled to speak at the 2018 South Carolina Personhood Day at 11 a.m. At noon, he will speak at the fifth annual My SC Education rally.McMaster was sworn in as the 91st Governor of South Carolina on Jan. 24, 2017. The spot opened up after President Donald Trump appointed former Gov. Nikki Haley to represent the country at the United Nations.S.C. Rep James Smith (D-Richland) will deliver the Democratic response to the address directly afterwards, as decided by the House Democratic Caucus.Charleston businessman Phil Noble will livestream his own response to the Governor's remarks on Facebook and Twitter at 9 p.m.Both Smith and Noble will face off for the Democratic nomination for the governorship in June.Noble put out a statement on Jan. 17 accusing SCETV and the House Democratic Caucus of "cozy collusion" for choosing Smith to deliver the response.Most State of the State responses, however, are typically delivered by elected officials.