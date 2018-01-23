The Agenda: Trump slaps tariffs on S.C. factory; Graham among brokers of shutdown resolution; Kumar escapes

click to enlarge Greenville Zoo Foundation Facebook

An orangutan named Kumar at the Greenville Zoo squeezed through a weak spot in a recently-repaired fence panel on Monday, sitting on top of his enclosure for about 15 minutes before returning. Kumar also escaped briefly last summer. Source: Greenville News

Greenville City Manager John Castile on the escape: "Kumar, who has a lot of time on his hands, figured out that the netting wasn't properly secured."

Democrats worked with moderates yesterday toward an agreement with Republicans like U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to advance a short-term funding measure yesterday, hoping that the concession will pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to deal in good faith on a future deal to save those who fall under DACA. Federal workers in S.C. are back at work today. Source: NYT, The State

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley met with African ambassadors last week to soften the effects of the president of the United States calling their their nations "shithole countries," but stopped short of apologizing for what the group called "outrageous, racist, and xenophobic remarks." Source: The State

New tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on solar panels and washing machines could have an adverse effect here in S.C., where a new Samsung washing machine factory recently opened. A spokesman for Gov. McMaster, who endorsed Trump, said the governor was "obviously disappointed." Source: WaPo, WSJ, McClatchy

Though SCANA and Dominion Energy, which is trying to buy SCANA, has repeatedly said that the SCE&G parent company will go belly-up if they aren't bailed out by Dominion, the state Office of Regulatory Staff says that's "unlikely" the case. Not surprisingly, SCANA disagrees with that assessment. Source: The State