Saturday's Women's March Rally for Electoral Justice focused on intersectionality, women in office

Adam Manno

Demonstrators hold signs and flags at the Rally for Electoral Justice, a follow-up to 2017's Charleston Women's March, on Jan. 20, 2018.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and his wife, Sandy, address the crowd at Charleston's Rally for Electoral Justice at Brittlebank Park on Jan. 20, 2018.

S.C. Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter warns the crowd of the dangers of President Trump's "unqualified" federal court appointments at the Rally for Electoral Justice on Jan. 20, 2018.

Demonstrators raise their fists in solidarity with women at the Rally for Electoral Justice on Jan. 20, 2018.

College of Charleston education students Ridge Welch and Alexis Lain honor Charleston-born civil rights leader Septima Clark at the Rally for Electoral Justice on Jan. 20, 2018.