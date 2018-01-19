Friday, January 19, 2018

Stormy Daniels catapults S.C. back into late-night TV (not that kind)

City Paper makes a cameo in Colbert's monologue

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Jan 19, 2018 at 8:35 AM

It wasn't a nightmare, y'all. That story yesterday about Donald Trump's alleged former mistress Stormy Daniels performing at a Greenville strip club this weekend was real-life. News of the "Twitter Storm Sensation's" visit to the Upstate sent a shockwave through pretty much everyone late yesterday, whether you just don't believe the Wall Street Journal or just prefer that whoever Americans choose as president not be the guy who rendezvous with porn stars.

Related Alleged Trump mistress Stormy Daniels is visiting a strip club in Greenville this Saturday: Club says she's coming as part of her "Making America Horny Again Tour"
Alleged Trump mistress Stormy Daniels is visiting a strip club in Greenville this Saturday
Club says she's coming as part of her "Making America Horny Again Tour"
Stormy Daniels, the porn star and alleged former mistress of the President of the United States, has a scheduled appearance at The Trophy Club in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday, the club says.
By Sam Spence
The Battery

But in keeping up with news from his home state and news about his president, Stephen Colbert did his civic duty last night and gave a plug to The Trophy Club's big event this weekend, citing our news about "The Making America Horny Again Tour" stop in G-Vegas in a piece of his opening monologue posted on Twitter.


Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS