University of South Carolina hosting "community dialogue" after racist fliers were found on campus

A returning student worried about books/financial aid, a freshman's first day with a million insecure feelings. This is what we pay for. HATE POST from our fellow classmates (1rst day of Spr2018, 1 day after Martin Luther Kings day). #shameful @UofSC @HarrisPastides @wis10 @WLTX pic.twitter.com/DOFYZ7znAW

These messages absolutely do not reflect what we believe as Carolinians. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have forwarded to university administrators for investigation. https://t.co/hOGGGCjnBo