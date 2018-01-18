University of South Carolina hosting "community dialogue" after racist fliers were found on campus

A returning student worried about books/financial aid, a freshman's first day with a million insecure feelings. This is what we pay for. HATE POST from our fellow classmates (1rst day of Spr2018, 1 day after Martin Luther Kings day). #shameful @UofSC @HarrisPastides @wis10 @WLTX pic.twitter.com/DOFYZ7znAW— With ❤️...Mell (@melliiJ) January 16, 2018
"This morning, flyers bearing racist language were discovered in several buildings on campus," reads a statement issued Tuesday by USC chief diversity officer John Dozier. "This is unacceptable and inconsistent with our institutional values. At UofSC, we strive to create a campus built on the tenets of the Carolinian Creed, inclusivity and respect for all. These racist messages run contrary to who we are as Gamecocks and have no place at Carolina. University officials are continuing to investigate the matter."
These messages absolutely do not reflect what we believe as Carolinians. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have forwarded to university administrators for investigation. https://t.co/hOGGGCjnBo— University of South Carolina (@UofSC) January 16, 2018