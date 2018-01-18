Alleged Trump mistress Stormy Daniels is visiting a strip club in Greenville this Saturday
Coming to S.C. on her "Making America Horny Again Tour"
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Thu, Jan 18, 2018 at 3:24 PM
Stormy Daniels, the porn star and alleged former mistress of the President of the United States, has a scheduled appearance at The Trophy Club in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday.
Daniels comes to the Upstate as part of her "Making America Horny Again Tour" days after the Wall Street Journal reported that candidate Donald Trump paid her $130,000 one month before the 2016 election to cover up an alleged 2011 affair. Daniels is said to have signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of the alleged payoff, but years earlier she reportedly spilled all the salacious details to InTouch Magazine about having sex with the future president. Click if you wish, but let's just say that the words "textbook generic" are used.
"He saw her live. You can too," reads one poster for the event posted on The Trophy Club's Facebook page, referring to President Donald Trump's alleged sexual encounter with the porn star. A YouTube video promoted by the club says "The Twitter Storm Sensation" is visiting for a "one-night performance."
Google Maps estimates it will take just under three hours to get to The Trophy Club from Charleston.