Gov. Henry McMaster's State of the State address moved to Jan. 24 due to weather

City of North Charleston
Gov. Henry McMaster during President Donald Trump's visit to Boeing in South Carolina.
The governor's annual update on the Palmetto State's health will have to wait until next week as South Carolina gears up for another day of near-freezing temperatures and a chance of snow.
Brian Symmes, a spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster, announced on Twitter
that this year's State of the State address will be postponed to next Wednesday, Jan. 24.
The address was supposed to be delivered tonight at 7 p.m.
"Due to potentially dangerous travel conditions in Midlands and Upstate this evening and afternoon, @henrymcmaster has postponed the annual State of the State address to next Wednesday, the 24th," Symmes tweeted Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service of Charleston warned early Wednesday morning of "bands of light rain" that could lead to "light snow" later in the day.
"Significant travel problems are not expected," according to the NWS statement
. "However, motorists should remain alert for possible slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses."