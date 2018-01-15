The Agenda: Graham feuding with Senate colleagues; One year after Emanuel conviction; Calhoun plaque may be doomed

White House official told me tonight there is debate internally on whether Trump said "shithole" or "shithouse." Perdue and Cotton seem to have heard latter, this person said, and are using to deny. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 15, 2018

New: @LindseyGrahamSC declines to confirm "shithole countries" comment but tells me, "My memory hasn't evolved. I know what was said and I know what I said."



Calls Oval Office meeting "disappointing" and "a step backward" but determined to continue working on DACA deal. #scpol — Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) January 15, 2018

A war of words escalated between Graham and Republican colleagues over the weekend after President Donald Trump clouded attempts at immigration reform

Refuting immigration hardliners who confronted him in a meeting with President Donald Trump last week, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says his "memory hasn't evolved" since the meeting to discuss bipartisan immigration reform. On Sunday, Sens. Tom Cotton and David Perdue sought to soften reaction to Trump calling Haiti and African nations "shithole countries," reportedly questioning the president's exact wording. Source: P&C, Twitter

For his part, as Graham continues to push for a deal and Cotton lobs veiled attacks at him, Trump says a compromise to protect 'Dreamers' is 'probably dead.' Source: AP

Members of the jury that convicted Dylann Roof for the murders at Emanuel AME spoke with P&C for a story marking one year since the state trial's end. Source: P&C

P&C reported on Friday that the three black members of Charleston City Council are 'unlikely' to support Mayor John Tecklenburg's push for an additional plaque alongside the monument to pro-slavery states rights advocate John C. Calhoun in Marion Square. Source: P&C

Changes to federal tax regulations could mean that wealthy taxpayers will be able to double dip on tax exemptions by donating to a state scholarship fund for special needs students established by voucher advocates. Source: P&C

S.C. lawmakers who have been wined and dined by utility interests for years are now being targeted by Dominion Energy lobbyists backing the company's acquisition of SCANA. Source: P&C

Former U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles stepped down from his post in June 2016, but the Trump administration has yet to name a replacement federal prosecutor for the state. Source: P&C