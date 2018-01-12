The Agenda: Graham reportedly pushed back on Trump's 'shithole countries' comment; Burgess sworn in; SCE&G bankruptcy without Dominion?

Sen. Durbin: "My colleague, [Sen. Graham], spoke up and made a direct comment on what the president said ... for him to confront the president as he did, literally sitting next to him, took extraordinary political courage and I respect him for it." — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 12, 2018

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was in the room yesterday when President Donald Trump said he didn't support immigration by "these people from shithole countries" when talking about details of a bipartisan compromise hammered out between Graham and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin. This morning, Durbin pushed back on the president's efforts to walk back the statement. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott called the comments "disappointing to say the least." Lindsey Graham is said to have spoken up in the meeting, but since then has been silent. Source: P&C

Asked about the comment yesterday, Congressman Mark Sanford told NBC's Chuck Todd, "It is what it is." This morning, he tweeted a Bible verse, presumably in response to Trump's comment. Source: MSNBC, Twitter

Scott was on hand yesterday for the swearing in of North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess yesterday. Scott played football against Burgess in high school. Source: P&C

Spc. Javion “Jay” Shavonte Sullivan, a 24-year old from Fort Mill, died Monday in a reported non-combat incident in Iraq, the Department of Defense said. Source: The State

Spurred by a new Trump rule, Gov. Henry McMaster says he'll seek permission from the feds to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients, about 83 percent of whom in S.C. are children, disabled adults, or elderly. Source: P&C

McMaster's election year plan for cutting taxes faces opposition in the state Senate, its Republican leader says. Soruce: Greenville News

As lawmakers try to figure out how to unwind the VC Summer nuclear boondoggle and weigh the acquisition of SCANA by Dominion Energy, Dominion's CEO said that the acquisition should move ahead or S.C. lawmakers would watch SCANA go bankrupt. Source: P&C