Water conservation request lifted throughout Charleston

-
Photo courtesy of Charleston Water System/Facebook
The Charleston Water System lifted its voluntary conservation request after demand for water returned to normal following last week's snow storm.
On Monday, Jan. 8, the utility reached a peak demand of 94 million gallons per day, up from the 60 MGD the system usually produces for its 450,000 customers.
That still doesn't beat December 1989 record, when a similar week of below-freezing temperatures had Charleston consuming 105 MGD
Demand had returned to a manageable 58 MGD as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.
“Water conservation, coupled with the quick repair of leaks, helped us maintain system pressure and high water quality during and after the recent severe weather swings in Charleston,” said Charleston Water System CEO Kin Hill in a statement. “We sincerely appreciate that our customers took action, and their efforts made a difference.”
CWS asked residents to turn their shut-off valves and water heaters earlier this week
as they worked to fix leaks and water main ruptures thanks to frozen pipes.
In the meantime, the utility is busy fixing another broken water main
at the intersection of Remount Road and Yeamans Hall Road in North Charleston.
But we're still not off the hook — a post on the CWS website
warns customers of another potential culprit costing us, and the environment, as much as 200 gallons of water per day: the porcelain peehole.