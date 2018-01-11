The Agenda: McMaster will ask Trump for drilling exception; Electric chair to return?; Gov candidates rake in millions

click to enlarge City of North Charleston

Gov. Henry McMaster and President Donald Trump stood side-by-side on a 787-10 when the president visited North Charleston last year

Like his counterpart in Florida, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster says he'll ask President Donald Trump for an exemption from a recent order that could expand drilling off the S.C. coast. Source: P&C

Yesterday, McMaster announced a media blitz by the state to combat the opioid crisus. Source: P&C

After House lawmakers override a McMaster veto of $20M in funding to buy new school buses, the Senate may put off its decision on whether to follow suit next week. Source: P&C, Greenville News

The latest fundraising numbers are in in the S.C. Governor's race. For Democrats, Rep. James Smith leads the pack, raising $548,000. Phil Noble, who trails Smith with just over $100,000 raised (incl. a $15,000 loan), kicked off the quarter with an endorsement by Alabama Sen. Doug Jones. Source: P&C

Among Republicans, Gov. Henry McMaster raised $1 million in Q4 of 2017, eclipsing challenger Catherine Templeton, but only maintains a $300,000 cash-on-hand advantage as both candidates have over $2 million in the bank. Source: P&C

S.C. corrections officials, who can't seem to find a way to kill inmates on death row, may resort to using the electric chair if a proposal passes its way through the Statehouse. Source: P&C

Henry Berlin, the proprietor of Berlin's Clotheirs downtown 1958-2004, died Wednesday at 93. The stretch of King Street next to his store was named in his honor just a couple weeks ago. Source: P&C