Charleston County students will head back to school Wednesday after 21-day winter break

click to enlarge Photo via dhendrix/Flickr

The "2018 snowpocalypse" will soon be a distant memory for most public school students in the tri-county area.The Charleston County School District will resume the school year on Wednesday, Jan. 10 as temperatures climb following the Jan. 3 snow storm. Tomorrow's return date means that this winter break will have lasted a total of 21 days, including weekends.Dorchester County School District 2 announced on its website that school will also be back in session Wednesday, as did Berkeley County Dorchester County School District 4 opened its schools to students on Tuesday