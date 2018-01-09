Tuesday, January 9, 2018
Charleston County students will head back to school Wednesday after 21-day winter break
Pen and paper
The "2018 snowpocalypse" will soon be a distant memory for most public school students in the tri-county area.
The Charleston County School District will resume the school year
on Wednesday, Jan. 10 as temperatures climb following the Jan. 3 snow storm. Tomorrow's return date means that this winter break will have lasted a total of 21 days, including weekends.
Dorchester County School District 2 announced on its website
that school will also be back in session Wednesday, as did Berkeley County
.
Dorchester County School District 4 opened its schools to students on Tuesday
.
