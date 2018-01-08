Water utility asks Charlestonians to conserve water as pipes begin to thaw out
Less is more
Posted
by Adam Manno
on Mon, Jan 8, 2018 at 11:30 AM
click to enlarge
Stratton Lawrence
The Charleston Water Service wants you to use as little water as possible while temperatures rise steadily above freezing following last week's climactic snowstorm.
The rapid shifts in temperatures can cause frozen water pipes to develop leaks. Combined with water main ruptures — like the one that happened Jan. 5 on Logan Street between Broad and Tradd streets — these leaks can put a "significant strain on the water distribution system," according to a statement by CWS spokesperson Mike Saia.
The utility encourages residents to turn their shut-off valves and water heaters before leaving for work this week.
"These actions minimize or prevent damage from leaks occurring throughout the day when no one is home," according to the statement.
The following list shows a few of the things CWS would like you to do this week:
- Turn off dipping faucets on Monday, once temperatures get above freezing.
- Turn off irrigation systems.
- Delay laundry.
- Shorten showers.
- Avoid car washing.
- Have leaks repaired.
- Avoid other nonessential water use.
CWS customers can call (843) 727-6800 24 hours a day with emergencies or questions.