The Agenda: Temps expected to rise; S.C. students ride dangerous buses; Sanford says drilling rule goes against 'Home Rule'

Temperatures are expected to rise to close to 70 degrees this week as ice from last week's storm melts across the area. Source: Weather Underground

Congressman Mark Sanford spoke with NPR about his opposition to offshore drilling, saying that he disagreed with the assertion that it would be good for the local economy and that the Republican administration's order goes against 'Home Rule,' the traditional party approach to allowing local leaders decide what's best for their residents. Source: NPR

The P&C Editorial Board is asking coastal S.C. residents to speak out against proposed expansion of offshore drilling, providing suggestions on how best to submit convincing arguments to regulators. Source: P&C

With inmates being killed and guards being assaulted, The State asks, "What's happening in SC prisons?" Source: The State

Departing executives of SCANA Corp. will not receive big payouts as they leave the company following the abandonment of a multi-billion dollar nuclear project. Source: AP

Former Democratic Governor Jim Hodges has signed on as a lobbyist for Dominion Power, the Georgia-based company that is seeking to buy SCANA. Source: The State

Though the deal has not yet been approved by S.C. lawmakers, SCANA would have to pay $240 million to Dominion if it walks away from an acquisition proposed last week. Dominion would pay SCANA $280M if it abandons the deal. Source: The State

Greenville News headline: "While students ride risky buses, governor and lawmakers haggle over how to buy new ones"

The ATF is reportedly struglling to inspect licensed gun dealers with resources scarce at the federal level. Source: McClatchy

Three new councilmen will take their seats on Charleston City Council this week. Source: P&C