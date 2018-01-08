Nikki Haley: "No one questions the stability of the president"

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was one of several administration officials forced to defend the mental capacity of the President of the United States over the weekend. As Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury
, filled with details about the purported dysfunction in Trump World, shot to the top of every chart over the past week, the president himself even tweeted that he was a "very stable genius"
at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. So, on Sunday, you knew the questions would be coming.
(On CNN, Jake Tapper abruptly cut off an interview
with Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller, a member of Trump's orbit said to be favored by white supremacists
, when he became antagonistic at a line of questioning.)
Asked about the the book by George Stephanopoulos on This Week
, Haley accused Wolff of lying "for money and for power" and then spent most of her response defending Wolff's supposed West Wing sources, saying that they "love their country and respect our president." Haley went on to say that she's not there all the time, but that in her experience "no one questions the stability of the president."