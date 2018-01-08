Charleston International Airport "operating normally" with a few delays in carrier rotation

click to enlarge Photo via iflyCHS/Twitter

Joint Base Charleston closed the runways at Charleston International on Jan. 3 "until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers," according to the airport's Twitter account.

The Charleston International Airport is mostly back in business today after a storm on Jan. 3 dropped more than five inches of snow on the airfield.The take-off and landing runways were closed due to "icy conditions" the morning of Jan. 3 by Joint Base Charleston, the joint U.S. Air Force and Navy facility that shares its runways with the airport.One of the runways re-opened on Sat. Jan. 6 at noon, followed by the other one on Sunday."We are operating normally, but it usually takes a couple of days for the air carriers to get back to their normal rotations," said airport CEO Paul Campbell, Jr.A couple of flights were able to land in Charleston on Saturday, but none are recorded as having taken off. Most airlines resumed flights by Sunday."As always passengers are asked to please check with their air carriers for the most accurate information," Campbell said.