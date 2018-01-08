Charleston and Berkeley county schools to remain closed tomorrow

That huge sigh of relief you're probably hearing is coming from students across the Lowcountry getting yet another snow day on Tuesday.
Both the Charleston County School District and the Berkeley County School District will remain closed to students tomorrow to ensure the safety of students following Winter Storm Grayson.
"Safety and security of all students is our first priority," reads a statement on the Berkley County School District website
. "After consulting with the Department of Transportation, we feel it is in the best interest of safety for our staff, student drivers and bus drivers to cancel school on Tuesday."
Berkeley school faculty will be working on a two-hour delay.
"Snow and ice accumulation remains in many shaded areas of roads and school driveways throughout Charleston County that could hinder safe travel," according to a statement by the Charleston County School District issued Monday afternoon. "As much as CCSD teachers and administrators want to welcome students back to school for the second semester, we must ensure that students can safely travel to school."
Extra-curricular activities and the after-school program Kaleidoscope are also cancelled Tuesday.
Charleston County school staff is expected to report to work tomorrow "no earlier" than 10 a.m.
Dorchester County School District 4 will be open tomorrow. Dorchester County School District 2, on the other hand, will remain closed until Wednesday.