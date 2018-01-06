Emergency warning is downgraded as Charleston slowly gets back to normal

click to enlarge Sam Spence

The Holy City will be functioning at near-full capacity just in time for the weekend.Charleston Emergency Management resumed normal operations at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and the Emergency Operations Center is now closed, according to the city's press shop.Garbage pick-up will resume Monday, Jan. 8, and city offices will open on the same day.Horse carriage tour companies will "reassess" conditions on Monday.Meanwhile, the following places will open starting Saturday, Jan. 6 at noon:Arthur Christopher Community Center, Bees Landing Recreation Center, Charleston Tennis Center, James Island Recreation Complex, Martin Luther King, Jr. Pool, Maybank Tennis Center, Shaw Community Center and the W.L. Stephens Aquatic Center, The Angel Oak Park, Charleston Gaillard Center, Dock Street Theater, Market Head Hall, Old Exchange Building and Provost Dungeon, Old Slave Mart Museum, and the Visitor Center.But we're not rid of this foamy, white plague just yet.Charleston is now at OPCON 4, signaling the "possibility of an emergency or disaster situation," and the state of emergency ordinance approved by City Council Thursday afternoon remains in effect.So tread carefully, avoid unnecessary travel, and enjoy the lack of judgment during your fourth depression nap of the week.