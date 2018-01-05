The Agenda: Sanford/Clyburn oppose offshore drilling order; Templeton's switch on SCANA-Dominion

click to enlarge Flickr user Berardo62

Congressman Jim Clyburn said he "staunchly opposes" an expansion offshore drilling authorized in an order by President Donald Trump yesterday. Republican Sen. Tom Davis calls it "horrible public policy." U.S. Sen. Tim Scott says that more "buy-in" is needed from local residents before moving ahead with the plan. Rep. Mark Sanford says the order goes against local leaders' wishes and he doesn't buy the policy argument. Rep. Jeff Duncan says saying he's "excited" about the plan "would be a major understatement." Source: The State, Charlotte Observer, Twitter

A couple days after Dominion Power swooped in with a proposed acquisition of troubled SCANA, Westinghouse Electric, the Tosihiba subsidiary that was the major contractor on the VC Summer nuclear plant, has been sold for less than what Toshiba bought it for a decade ago. Source: Washington Post, CNN

In a break with some of his GOP primary opponents, Gov. Henry McMaster says he does not support ending S.C. residents payments to the abandoned VC Summer nuclear project. Source: P&C

One of those opponents, Catherine Templeton, who was at first enthusiastic about Dominion Power's proposed acquisition that McMaster supports (based on a briefing by Dominion), has been critically tweeting today about the deal which she has dubbed "Nukegate." (Like Watergate... get it?) Source: Twitter