Here's a view of Charleston in the snow you haven't seen yet

Get a drone's eye view of a snowy Charleston Battery

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Jan 5, 2018 at 2:11 PM

Your social feeds have been inundated with pictures of Charleston as a snowy wonderland, I know.

But you haven't seen Charleston like this yet.

When you find yourself in times of trouble, just fire up this video and give yourself 93 seconds of snowy High Battery serenity.


Comments

